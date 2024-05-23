CM to PM: Your fight is with me, why are you targeting my old and ailing parents

New Delhi: In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting his elderly parents in a bid to break his spirit. This accusation comes amid claims of harassment and unjust plan of interrogating and questioning Kejriwal’s parents by the Delhi Police in connection with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal “assault” case, sparking a fierce backlash from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its supporters. Kejriwal made these allegations during a press conference, expressing deep anguish.



“Prime Minister, today you have crossed all limits by targeting my parents to break me. Your fight is with me, stop harassing my parents. God is watching everything,” said Kejriwal. He highlighted his mother’s health issues and his father’s advanced age and hearing difficulties, questioning the rationale behind their interrogation.

“My mother is very sick, she is suffering from many diseases. Modi Ji, on March 21, when you arrested me, she had just returned from the hospital after being hospitalised for a few days,” he added.

Kejriwal’s claims come after he and his family, including his elderly parents, waited for hours for the police to arrive. Despite a prior call requesting to interrogate his parents, the police did not show up. “I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday, the police called and asked for time from my parents for interrogation, but they have not given any information yet whether they will come or not,” Kejriwal shared on his ‘X’ handle (formerly Twitter).

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh echoed Kejriwal’s sentiments, accusing the Prime Minister of stooping to unprecedented levels of political malice. “The Prime Minister of India has stooped so low in his political malice and spirit of revenge against Arvind

Kejriwal that first he arrested the ministers of the Kejriwal government and put them in jail. Then he arrested CM Kejriwal and put him in jail and today, crossing all limits, he has made a plan to harass his old and sick parents through the police,” Singh stated.

AAP leader and Cabinet minister Atishi also criticised the BJP’s actions, asserting that the Prime Minister’s political vendetta had crossed all limits. “Our PM has stooped to such an extent that he is torturing elderly and sick parents. I don’t think that politics has ever stooped so low in the history of our country,” she remarked. She emphasised that the people of Delhi would respond to these actions with their votes.