CM to launch HIMS, open 34 Ayushman Mandirs today

New Delhi: In a landmark move to digitise Delhi’s healthcare system, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will launch the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday. The digital platform, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India,

will usher in a fully paperless, integrated, and technology-driven public health ecosystem for the capital.

“The launch of HIMS marks a historic leap toward a connected and transparent healthcare system,” the Chief Minister said ahead of the event. The HIMS rollout will include 20 digital modules, ranging from OPD/IPD registration to electronic medical records, laboratory diagnostics, and hospital inventory management, aiming to enhance service efficiency across all government hospitals. Over 93 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs have already been generated to create unified health records for citizens.

On the same day, CM Rekha Gupta will also inaugurate 34 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) under the PM-ABHIM scheme. With this addition, Delhi will have 67 functional AAMs, delivering essential primary

services including immunisation, mental health counselling, antenatal care, TB and leprosy treatment, and non-communicable disease screenings.

Health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, who will chair the event, said, “This initiative is a testimony to the Delhi Government’s commitment to modernising healthcare while ensuring equitable access at the grassroots.”

Additionally, the CM will inaugurate 8 new Jan Aushadhi Kendras, increasing their number to 25 across the city.