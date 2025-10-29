CM to hit Bihar campaign trail

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to travel to Bihar this week to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled to take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Officials confirmed that Gupta will begin her campaign on Thursday, covering key constituencies including Bochahan in Muzaffarpur, Danapur in Patna Rural, Patna Sahib, Madhuban, and Dinara in Rohtas district.

According to BJP leaders, Gupta’s participation in the Bihar campaign is part of the party’s broader strategy to mobilize women and urban voters in the state. As the only woman chief minister among the 14 BJP-ruled states, Gupta’s outreach is expected to resonate strongly with female voters, a demographic that is likely to play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the elections.

Party functionaries said the Delhi chief minister will “spearhead multiple campaign events across districts and engage with women’s groups, traders, and first-time voters.” Her rallies will highlight women’s empowerment, governance reforms, and economic development, issues that have featured prominently in her tenure in Delhi.

Earlier this week, Gupta was in Bihar to accompany several BJP candidates during the filing of their nomination papers, including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha. She is expected to make multiple visits to Bihar over the next few weeks as part of the BJP’s intensive ground campaign.

A senior BJP leader from Delhi said, “Rekha Gupta’s appeal among women voters and the business community makes her a strong campaigner for the party in Bihar. Her presence will help strengthen the BJP’s connect with key voter segments.”

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will witness polling in two phases, with results to be declared on November 14. Political observers believe that the BJP’s campaign focus on development and women-centric policies, with Gupta as one of its prominent faces, could influence voter sentiment in several constituencies.