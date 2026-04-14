CM targets Kejriwal over remarks on institutions

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of repeatedly undermining democratic institutions and questioning the judiciary out of fear.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, Gupta said Kejriwal has now “taken to acting like a lawyer” and is defending himself in court while simultaneously targeting key institutions. “I have been observing that these days former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken to acting like a lawyer, presenting his defense in court,” she said.

The Chief Minister alleged that Kejriwal has a pattern of selectively supporting institutions. “This is the same person who has always disrespected democracy, who has repeatedly questioned government agencies, and who has targeted institutions like the CBI, ED, Election Commission of India, the Prime Minister, the Lieutenant Governor, and even the judiciary whenever they spoke against him,” she said.

Gupta further questioned his recent stance, stating, “Whenever decisions were in his favour, he praised these institutions, but now he has started questioning the judiciary again. I want to ask what fear is troubling him that he is raising fingers at such strong pillars of democracy.”

Reiterating public faith in institutions, she added, “The nation has faith in the judiciary, and justice will prevail.” She also cautioned against what she termed as irresponsible conduct, saying the public is closely watching such actions and will ensure accountability. The remarks mark an escalation in political tensions between the ruling establishment and the opposition, with Gupta using the platform to underline the importance of respecting democratic institutions.