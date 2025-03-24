CM targets AAP for questioning her govt’s commitment to patriotism

New Delhi: On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a new statue of Bhagat Singh at a park in Malviya Nagar, emphasising her government’s commitment to honoring national heroes. The event took place on Sunday and was marked by sharp criticism of the Opposition for questioning the BJP-led government’s dedication to patriotism.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gupta recalled how her administration had faced criticism over Bhagat Singh’s image soon after assuming office. She pointed out that while opposition leaders were quick to question her government’s actions, they had remained silent when the previous statue of the revolutionary was damaged.

“They raised concerns about Bhagat Singh’s picture but never demanded repairs when his statue was broken earlier. Where was their patriotism then?” Gupta remarked. “Today, on Shaheed Diwas, we have restored his presence in this park because we

truly respect and honor our freedom fighters.”

The ceremony saw the presence of key BJP leaders, including Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyaya and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj. Gupta described the event as personally significant, acknowledging the contributions of Upadhyaya and Swaraj. She also reminded the gathering of Swaraj’s responsibility to uphold the legacy

of former Chief Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The installation of the statue follows a recent political controversy regarding the previous monument at the same location. Last month, allegations were made about the statue’s neglect, with Upadhyaya accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of failing to maintain it.

The controversy deepened when the AAP accused the BJP of removing pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar from the chief minister’s office after coming to power. The BJP denied the allegations, dismissing them as an attempt by AAP to divert attention from corruption charges against its leaders.

Shaheed Diwas, observed annually on March 23, commemorates the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, who were executed by the British in 1931. The three revolutionaries continue to be celebrated as symbols of courage and nationalism in India’s struggle for independence.

With the new statue now standing tall in Malviya Nagar, the event reaffirmed Bhagat Singh’s legacy while adding a fresh political dimension to Delhi’s ongoing debates over patriotism and governance.