CM takes charge of Chandni Chowk development

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday chaired a detailed review meeting on the progress of development works and pending projects in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha Constituency, with a focus on tackling core civic issues such as traffic congestion, encroachment, and the redevelopment of Old Delhi’s historic markets.

The meeting, attended by MP Praveen Khandelwal, MLAs, councillors, and senior officials, saw extensive discussions on critical issues ranging from road repairs, sewer and drain cleaning, and streetlight installation to park redevelopment and the construction of multi-level parking facilities. Responding to requests from local representatives, the Chief Minister formally assumed the role of Minister-in-Charge for the constituency, a move aimed at ensuring constant monitoring of works and regular communication with stakeholders.

Taking note of the persistent challenges in Old Delhi, Gupta said encroachment and traffic bottlenecks in areas such as Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, and Sadar Bazaar were creating severe inconvenience. She issued clear directives, stressing that “these challenges must be resolved with immediate effect.” The Chief Minister also underlined the need for tighter coordination between the Municipal Corporation, Delhi Traffic Police, Delhi Jal Board, and other civic agencies to address road management and pipeline excavation works in a systematic manner.

Another key highlight of the meeting was her instruction to prepare a blueprint for women-friendly public facilities. “There is a shortage of urinals, particularly women-friendly

pink urinals, in Old Delhi markets. Officials must prepare plans for their installation at the earliest,” she said.

On the issue of project delays, Gupta directed departments to expedite files under the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF). She instructed that pending proposals be prioritised, sanctioned promptly, and implemented within strict timelines. Local representatives were also asked to identify constituency-specific needs and submit proposals for immediate approval. Expressing concern over stray cattle roaming freely in crowded localities, the Chief Minister said this not only caused traffic disruptions but also posed risks to public safety. She announced that the government would establish 11 cow shelters across Delhi in phases. “These shelters will be equipped with proper facilities for food, medical care, and safe housing. This will both reduce stray cattle on the streets and ensure their welfare,” she stated.

Emphasising the importance of transparent governance, Gupta directed officials to upload daily progress updates on the e-file system. She concluded by urging MPs, MLAs, and councillors to work in close coordination so that “the benefits of development initiatives are delivered swiftly and effectively to the people of the Chandni Chowk.”