CM: Strict action against those spreading rumours about LPG

New Delhi: Highlighting the role of social organisations in caring for society’s most vulnerable, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday described Apna Ghar Ashram as a “living example of humanity and compassion” while announcing financial assistance for a paved road leading to the institution in Budhpur.



Addressing the 12th anniversary celebration and silver jubilee of Apna Ghar Ashram, the Chief Minister praised the organisation for its decades-long service to destitute, abandoned and ailing people, calling its work an inspiration for society.

Speaking at the event, Gupta said, “Apna Ghar Ashram is a living example of humanity and compassion. Institutions like this become a ray of hope for people who, for various reasons, find themselves separated from their families and society.”

She noted that the organisation has spent the past 26 years providing shelter and care to those in need, ensuring essential facilities such as medical care, food, clothing and proper attention so that residents can live with dignity. Highlighting the organisation’s growth, the Chief Minister said Apna Ghar Ashram has now established a wide service network. “Over the years, the institution has expanded remarkably. Today it runs more than 70 centres across India, and its services are steadily expanding overseas as well,” she said.

Gupta emphasised that social welfare cannot be carried out by the government alone and requires collective participation. “Social service cannot be carried out by the government alone. It requires the combined efforts of both the government and society,” she said. Assuring support to the organisation, the Chief Minister said the Delhi government would help resolve administrative issues related to the Ashram’s development and operations, including arrangements for doctors and strengthening medical facilities.

To improve connectivity, Gupta also announced financial assistance for constructing a paved road leading to the Budhpur Ashram. She added that if required, the government would explore systems such as organ or eye donation after the demise of residents.

Later, speaking to the media, Gupta cautioned against rumours related to LPG supply. “Spreading rumours of any kind and creating panic among people is not appropriate. Both the Central and the State governments are closely monitoring the situation, and there is no reason for citizens to panic,” she said.

Warning against misinformation and hoarding, the Chief Minister added, “If any individual or organisation is found involved in spreading such misinformation or wrongdoing, strict action will be taken.”

North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, Narela MLA Raj Karan Khatri and senior BJP leader Shyam Jaju were also present at the event.