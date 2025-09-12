CM stresses pride in language, culture

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday urged citizens to embrace their linguistic and cultural heritage, emphasising that Hindi and regional languages should never be seen as inferior. Speaking at the ‘Samvaadi Delhi Utsav – of Expression’ held at Miranda House, University of Delhi, she underlined the collective duty of preserving the mother tongue.

“We must take pride in our language and culture and should never consider them inferior,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the nation must free itself from the remnants of colonial thinking. She stressed that “promoting mother tongue and culture is every Indian’s responsibility, not just institutions.”

The Chief Minister described Hindi as “the language of our land and our hearts,” noting that speaking in one’s mother tongue brings “a joy unmatched by any other language.” She highlighted that such cultural events play a crucial role in deepening the bond between the nation and its heritage. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to remove “symbols of slavery” and build a new identity, Gupta also cited the example of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who earned international respect by addressing the UN in Hindi. She further praised community-led initiatives such as those by the Uttarakhand community, which is teaching children Garhwali and Kumaoni, calling them “inspiring examples of staying connected to one’s mother tongue and culture.”

Reiterating the importance of collective action, she said that every citizen shares responsibility in preserving languages for future generations. The event was attended by Delhi University Vice Chancellor Shri Yogesh Singh, College Principal Professor Vijayalakshmi Nanda, media institute representatives, faculty members, researchers, and students. It showcased Delhi’s cultural vision alongside the city’s developmental aspirations.