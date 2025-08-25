CM stresses life lessons from ‘Ramlilas’ at Shalimar Bagh foundation ceremony

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the foundation stone-laying ceremonies of two Ramlilas (A and B Block) in Shalimar Bagh, highlighting their significance beyond religious observances. She stated, “Ramlilas are not merely religious events but a source of inspiration for living a meaningful life,” and underscored that the establishment of Ram Rajya represents “governance that is just, transparent, and centred on the welfare of the people.”

Referring to her responsibilities as Chief Minister, she remarked, “To achieve this, it becomes necessary to confront destructive forces. Lord Ram has entrusted me with the responsibility of leading Delhi on the path of Ram Rajya.” She expressed gratitude for the blessings of Lord Ram, stating that His grace gives her “strength and courage” and protects her alongside the affection of the people, especially following the recent attack on her. Gupta elaborated on the moral teachings embedded in Ramlilas, saying, “Whenever we see characters such as Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman, or Mata Kaikeyi on stage, we are reminded of our own duties and responsibilities. That is why, for centuries, thousands of Ramlilas have been organised across the country to guide us towards a better path in life.” She added, “With this foundation ceremony, let us together pledge to realise the vision of Ram Rajya and take Delhi forward on the path of love, peace, and prosperity.”

Announcing reforms for this year’s celebrations, the Chief Minister highlighted that Ramlilas would be “more magnificent and spiritually uplifting than ever before.” A district-level single-window system, led by the District Magistrate, has been introduced to streamline permissions. The land security deposit for Ramlila performances has been reduced from Rs 20 per square metre to Rs 15, and the area allocated for entertainment alongside performances is now limited to 40 per cent of the allotted land.

She also confirmed that cultural festivities, including Dandiya and other performances, will accompany the grand staging of Ramlilas, making the celebrations vibrant, inclusive, and a reflection of Delhi’s rich cultural heritage.