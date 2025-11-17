CM stresses discipline, collective responsibility at ‘Run for Road Safety’ event

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday called for a united push towards improving road safety, stressing that discipline, focus and responsibility are as essential on the road as they are in sports. She was addressing participants at the ‘MP Sports Festival – Run for Road Safety’ held at the Yamuna Sports Complex in East Delhi.

Linking the initiative to community-driven awareness, Gupta lauded the effort of the area’s Member of Parliament and Minister of State Harsh Malhotra for using sports competitions as a platform to promote safer road practices. “Connecting a critical subject like road safety with a sports and running event is an exceptionally meaningful initiative,” she said. She added that taking the message to young people through athletics was “an effective way to bring behavioural change.”

Drawing a comparison between sportsmanship and safe driving, the Chief Minister said the two share the same guiding principles. “The principles of sports and road safety align closely, whether it is maintaining focus, adhering to discipline, avoiding intoxicants, or using the designated lane correctly,” she noted. “Just as an athlete requires absolute concentration, skill and lane discipline while competing, similar focus and adherence to rules are essential when driving.”

Gupta warned that distractions behind the wheel, including mobile phone use, continue to be a major cause of accidents. “Distraction or the violation of traffic regulations significantly increases the risk of accidents,” she said, adding that the consumption of intoxicants was “strictly prohibited while driving, just as it is in sports.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted the country’s recent sporting successes, crediting the encouragement provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for boosting athlete morale. “India’s achievements in sports have been made possible due to consistent motivation from the Prime Minister, which inspires sportspersons and the entire nation,” she said.

Commending the enthusiastic turnout of youth at the event, Gupta called their participation a positive sign for the city’s future. “The involvement of young people is a significant step towards building a safe and developed Delhi,” she said. She also appreciated the organisers, saying such events “play a crucial role in spreading awareness and bringing about positive behavioural change.” Reiterating the government’s commitment, Gupta said a safe capital is central to its development vision. “A safe Delhi is the foundation of a Viksit Delhi, and adherence to road safety rules is the responsibility of every citizen,” she stated. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that initiatives like the Run for Road Safety would deepen awareness and encourage responsible behaviour on Delhi’s roads.