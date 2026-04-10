CM sets June 30 drain-clean deadline to curb waterlogging

New Delhi: With the monsoon approaching, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday set a strict June 30 deadline for desilting of drains and called for seamless coordination among multiple civic agencies to tackle the city’s recurring waterlogging crisis.



Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister directed departments to complete pre-monsoon preparations on time and ensure special arrangements at identified flooding hotspots. Stressing a collective approach, she said, “This cannot continue,” referring to past instances of blame-shifting among agencies, and warned that any negligence would invite strict action.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officials from PWD, MCD, DMRC, NDMC, DDA and the Delhi Cantonment Board, who presented their action plans for drain cleaning, repairs and infrastructure upgrades.

Highlighting key priorities, Gupta emphasised that desilting must be completed before the onset of heavy rains and that removed silt should be transported to designated sites to prevent re-entry into drains. She also flagged the issue of garbage clogging drain inlets across markets and residential areas, often leading to severe water accumulation on roads.

Pointing to a successful intervention, the Chief Minister said, “Replicate Minto Road model across Delhi,” noting that the stretch, once notorious for flooding, remained free of waterlogging last monsoon due to sustained monitoring and timely action.

Gupta also directed departments to adopt modern machinery to handle waterlogging more efficiently and reduce reliance on pumps. She underlined that a long-term solution lies in building robust drainage infrastructure rather than depending on temporary measures.

“Until we ensure clean, organised and modern systems, the problem will persist,” she noted, calling for a scientific and structured drainage plan.

Reinforcing accountability, the Chief Minister instructed officials to maintain constant coordination with ground staff during the monsoon,

adding that she will personally conduct field inspections across the city.