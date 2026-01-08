CM sends off students for Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday interacted with young students selected to represent the Capital at the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026’, describing the platform as a defining step in shaping India’s roadmap towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. The send-off ceremony, held on National Youth Day, marked the departure of Delhi’s contingent for the national-level programme scheduled from January 9 to 12 at Bharat Mandapam.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister said the “energy, vision and commitment” of today’s youth were India’s greatest strengths. She said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, young people were emerging as confident and empowered nation-builders. “The ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue’ is not merely a platform, but the beginning of a journey of leadership, ideas and responsibility,” she said, urging participants to actively contribute to solutions rather than only identifying problems. Recalling her own college days, Gupta said interacting with students brought back memories of her youth. “The progress of the nation does not depend only on governments or policies. It is possible only through the collective responsibility of all 140 crore citizens,” she said, adding that the same confidence and curiosity she once had was visible in today’s generation. Addressing them as “Young Leaders”, she assured continued support from the Delhi Government even after the event. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood called the selection of students a “major achievement” and described them as the youth of ‘Amrit Kaal’. “The ‘Team Delhi’ badge is not just an identity, it is a responsibility,” he said. Sood noted that while Delhi’s youth were once divided between private and government schools, they were now united on a single national platform.