CM says there is no shortage of LPG, asks Delhiites to not panic

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that there is no shortage of domestic or commercial LPG in the national capital and urged Delhiites “not to panic”.



She exhorted people not to crowd gas agencies and LPG centres. “Avoid visiting LPG godowns. The administration is making efforts to ensure an uninterrupted LPG supply to people. Strict action will be taken against violators,” Gupta said.

Sharing the latest government data, the chief minister said on April 3, over 1,11,504 bookings were recorded, while three oil marketing companies delivered 1,26,379 cylinders, clearing pending backlogs.

The average delivery time for domestic LPG cylinders in Delhi has now been reduced to four days, ensuring timely, reliable doorstep service for consumers, she said. Officials from the Delhi Government’s Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs said supplies have exceeded demand in recent days. The CM said the Delhi Police raided 22 locations across the city to bust rackets, registering one FIR at the North Rohini Police Station, where six illegally stored cylinders were found.

A control room with a dedicated number (011-23379836) has been set up, and complaints are being closely monitored to check black marketing.