CM said no slum would be razed, then why bulldozer action in Bhoomiheen camp, asks Atishi

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta why slums were being demolished in Delhi's Bhoomiheen camp despite her saying days ago that none would be razed. Authorities launched a demolition drive in the Bhoomiheen camp in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri on Wednesday morning, amid heavy police deployment.

Over 300 jhuggis built on government land in Govindpuri will be demolished, an official said. In a post on X, Atishi, also the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said, "BJP's bulldozer started running in the Bhoomiheen camp from 5 am in the morning. (Delhi Chief Minister) Rekha Gupta -- you said three days ago that not even a single slum would be demolished, then why are bulldozers running on the Bhoomiheen camp?" Wednesday's action comes days after the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) pasted eviction notices on houses in the jhuggi-jhopri camp, warning "encroachers" to leave the spot within three days, or face action.

The camp, where most residents are migrant workers, has seen demolition drives thrice in the past year -- in May and June this year and July 2023. Atishi on Tuesday visited the Bhoomiheen camp. While the AAP claimed she was detained during her visit to meet the residents of the area, police denied it. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that the authorities cannot go against demolition orders issued by the courts and stressed that the displaced residents have been provided accommodation. Her remarks came amid criticism from the AAP over the razing of the Madrasi Camp slum cluster near Barapullah in south Delhi and similar demolition drives in other parts of the city.