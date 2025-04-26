CM, Sachdeva outline vision for a ‘Developed Delhi’ at ‘Viksit Bharat Dialogue’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva unveiled a roadmap for a “Developed Delhi” during the ‘Viksit Bharat Dialogue’ held at the Constitution Club on Friday. The dialogue, hosted by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini and chaired by former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, brought together Delhi’s influencers and leaders to discuss the capital’s role in India’s development journey.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The path to a developed India passes through Delhi.” She emphasized that as the national capital, Delhi carries the weight of expectations from across the country. Highlighting the government’s inclusive approach, she announced that the BJP government will celebrate the foundation day of every state in Delhi to “honor the diverse cultures and foster a sense of pride among residents.”