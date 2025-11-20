CM reviews Najafgarh Drain stretch, calls for swift upgrades in sanitation

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday carried out an extensive inspection of the areas surrounding the Najafgarh Drain, reaffirming her government’s push towards a cleaner and safer national capital. The review focused on Road No. 41 and several adjoining localities, including Shubham/RBI Block, Outer Ring Road, Meera Bagh Seva Basti, Sonia Camp, and Paschim Puri Crossing.

During the visit, Gupta assessed ongoing development works, sanitation lapses, and the condition of civic amenities. She expressed concern over the continued dumping of waste along the drain and attributed it to the absence of a proper boundary wall. Officials were directed to construct boundary walls on priority to curb unauthorised disposal of garbage and to develop green belts along the stretch to improve air quality and the visual landscape.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by MP Praveen Khandelwal and MLA Karnail Singh, also reviewed the condition of roads, drains, and public facilities.

Residents of the Seva Basti and surrounding areas raised issues regarding damaged roads, inadequate electricity poles, drain cleaning, and shortage of public toilets. Gupta instructed officials to act promptly, emphasising that all essential works must be completed within fixed timelines.

Highlighting the government’s pollution-control measures, she directed departments to ensure regular waste removal, strict monitoring against illegal dumping, and wall-to-wall road construction to minimise dust. She also insisted that trees affected by construction work be transplanted wherever possible rather than removed.

Gupta further pointed to the poor condition of stray cattle in the region and told officials to ensure safe management and improved monitoring of animal welfare systems.

Following the visit, the Chief Minister stated that her administration is working “on a war footing” to tackle air pollution, sanitation challenges, and gaps in civic infrastructure.

She reiterated that ongoing on-site inspections will continue as part of the government’s commitment to resolving public grievances efficiently.