CM reviews festive travel prep at New Delhi Rly Station

New Delhi: Ahead of the festive rush, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday reviewed passenger management and safety arrangements at New Delhi Railway Station to ensure a smooth travel experience for lakhs of commuters.

During her visit, the Chief Minister inspected platforms, safety facilities, and the newly built Passenger Facilitation Centre. She interacted with passengers to understand their concerns and directed officials to strengthen coordination among departments for hassle-free operations.

Accompanied by Members of Parliament, including Manoj Tiwari, CM Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Government, in collaboration with the Centre, was committed to making festive travel convenient. “This is a government that stands at the service of the public 24×7,” she said.

Highlighting ongoing national efforts, she noted that special trains have been launched across the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to help citizens celebrate festivals with their families. The Chief Minister described the newly inaugurated Passenger Facilitation Centre as “a testament to the government’s commitment to public convenience, safety, and culture.” Constructed in just three months, the centre provides ticketing, rest areas, clean washrooms, safe drinking water, and special facilities for women, senior citizens, and differently-abled passengers, all under one roof.

A new foot overbridge has also been added to streamline passenger flow and prevent overcrowding. Calling these amenities “symbols of the government’s sensitivity and commitment to public welfare,” CM Gupta directed officials to ensure meticulous crowd management as millions are expected to travel home during the festive season.

Extending greetings for Diwali and Chhath Puja, she wished happiness, prosperity, and harmony for all citizens, reaffirming that “the government is continuously working to ensure a safe and pleasant journey for every traveller.”