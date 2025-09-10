CM reviews dev works in E Delhi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat to assess development projects in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. A key decision taken was the appointment of Cabinet Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh as Minister-in-Charge of East Delhi. He will regularly interact with MPs, MLAs, councillors and residents to monitor progress and address grievances. The meeting, attended by Union Minister of State and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra, local MLAs, councillors and senior officials, discussed issues such as road and sewer repairs, streetlight installation, pruning of trees and park redevelopment.