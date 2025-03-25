CM Rekha to release ‘white paper’ on AAP govt’s tenure

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday that her government will release a “white paper” detailing the tenure of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The announcement was made during a discussion on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the Assembly.

The first budget session of the eighth Delhi Assembly is currently in progress. During the session, Gupta tabled the CAG report, which is expected to highlight key financial and operational concerns regarding DTC. She also stated that the Economic Survey would be presented soon, as audits in multiple departments are still underway. Gupta, who also serves as Delhi’s finance minister, is set to present the first budget of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the capital in over 26 years on Tuesday. The BJP returned to power last month, ending AAP’s decade-long rule following a decisive victory in the Assembly elections.

“Our government is committed to transparency, and the white paper will provide a clear picture of the previous administration’s governance, especially its financial decisions. The people of Delhi have the right to know how public funds were utilised,” Gupta said during the session.

The discussion on the CAG report focused on the financial health of the Delhi Transport Corporation. The audit report is expected to shed light on various inefficiencies and financial mismanagement within the public transport body.

Officials in the Delhi government indicated that the white paper will cover multiple aspects of AAP’s governance, including fiscal management, infrastructure projects, and alleged irregularities in various departments. It is also likely to examine policy decisions made over the past decade.

Meanwhile, the five-day budget session commenced with a traditional “kheer” ceremony on Monday morning, a practice followed at the beginning of Delhi Assembly sessions. The session is expected to witness intense debates as the new government lays out its financial roadmap for the city.

Government officials have hinted that the upcoming budget will focus on infrastructure, public transport, and economic revival. With the BJP-led administration taking charge, expectations are high regarding its policy direction and governance priorities.

Tuesday’s budget presentation will be closely watched as it will provide insights into the BJP’s plans for Delhi’s future, especially in the wake of its electoral mandate.