CM Rekha offers prayers as Chaitra Navratri begins

New Delhi: Marking the beginning of Chaitra Navratri with devotion and cultural fervour, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the iconic Jhandewalan Temple on Thursday, offering prayers to Goddess Durga and later joining a vibrant devotional event that highlighted a growing youth-driven spiritual trend in the Capital.



On the first day of the nine-day festival, the Chief Minister performed special rituals at the temple and prayed for the well-being of Delhi’s residents. She sought divine blessings for “happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people of Delhi,” reflecting the spiritual significance of the occasion.

Addressing devotees, Gupta underlined the cultural importance of Navratri, stating, “Navratri symbolises India’s rich cultural heritage, devotion and strength.” She added that the festival “inspires people with positive energy, inner strength and a spirit of service towards society,” expressing hope that Goddess Durga’s blessings bring peace and prosperity to every household in the city.

Following the prayer, the Chief Minister attended a devotional music event titled ‘Bhajan Clubbing’, organised

near the temple premises. The event featured soulful bhajans and performances, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere for attendees.

Praising the initiative, Gupta said, “Such cultural and spiritual gatherings play an important role in bringing communities together and spreading positive energy.” She further noted that devotional music not only preserves traditions but also strengthens “unity, peace and harmony in society.”

Highlighting a notable trend, the Chief Minister pointed to the increasing participation of young people in such events. “The growing interest among youth in Bhajan Clubbing is both encouraging and inspiring,” she said, adding that such initiatives are helping connect the younger generation with India’s cultural and spiritual roots. Reaffirming the government’s stance, Gupta said the Delhi administration is committed to promoting cultural and spiritual traditions and will continue to support initiatives that foster community bonding and preserve heritage.