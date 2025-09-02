CM Rekha Gupta urges students to ‘join a cause’, assures concessional Metro passes

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday assured students that her government will soon introduce concessional metro passes, fulfilling a long-pending demand. She made the announcement while addressing Swayamsiddha 2025, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) annual programme at Delhi University’s Sports Complex, organised to celebrate the achievements of women students.

Calling her college days the turning point of her life, Gupta recalled her association with ABVP and how student activism shaped her political career. “I never dreamt of becoming anything big like a doctor or an engineer. In my family, it was not even an option for a girl to take up a job. But when I joined the ABVP as a student of Daulat Ram College, I got involved in a strike that lasted for months. That was when I learnt about the DUSU and realised how activism can solve problems,” she said.

Reflecting on her journey from student politics to becoming chief minister, she remarked, “From listening to my college students to representing students across the university through the DUSU, my journey began there and has brought me here as the chief minister. You too can make your college life more memorable by joining a cause, and joining a cause means joining the ABVP.” Gupta also praised the role of ABVP in empowering women. “Within every impossible lies ‘I am possible’,” she told the gathering, urging young women to move forward with confidence. She described her involvement in the organisation as her “first ‘management course’” which gave her opportunities for leadership and service. On the issue of student transport, the Chief Minister assured, “The promise that has not been fulfilled till now, have faith, your elder sister will do it for you. The Delhi government will ensure concessional metro passes.” She also announced plans to increase University Special bus services.

Outgoing DUSU secretary and ABVP leader Mitravinda Karanwal welcomed the assurance. “The previous (AAP) government never listened to our demand, but our alumnus and current CM has finally given us hope,” she said.