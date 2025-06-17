CM Rekha Gupta unveils tech-driven dust control machines

New Delhi: In a major push for cleaner air and improved urban hygiene, the Delhi government on Monday unveiled a fleet of high-tech machines to tackle dust pollution. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who inspected the equipment at the Delhi Secretariat, described it as “the beginning of a new technology-driven sanitation mindset.”

Each assembly constituency will be equipped with modern street-cleaning and air-quality management tools, including 460 water sprinklers with anti-smog guns, 70 mechanical sweepers, litter pickers, tankers, and dust-dump vehicles—fitted with GPS, CCTV, AQI monitors, and IoT sensors.

“Air pollution is a serious concern. Roadside dust has been worsening Delhi’s air quality and harming public health,” Gupta said, highlighting special budget allocations for these machines.

Demonstrated equipment included ultra-fine mist sprayers to reduce PM2.5 and PM10 levels, electric and CNG sweepers capable of covering 45 km per shift, and battery-powered litter pickers with smart features.

Gupta added that over 1,000 sprinklers would operate year-round (except during monsoon), monitored centrally for efficiency. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa hailed the move as a “modern step” towards a clean, green, and pollution-free capital.

Appealing for public support, the CM said: “While the government fulfils its duties, citizens’ participation is vital to realise a clean and

healthy Delhi.”