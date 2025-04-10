CM Rekha Gupta stresses shift towards women’s enablement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday urged a shift in the narrative of women empowerment, from protection and education to active enablement at the centenary celebrations of Indraprastha College for Women.

Speaking at the “Samanvay: Celebrating a 100 Years Legacy” event at Delhi University’s oldest women’s college, CM Gupta said, “We have completed the journey from Beti Bachao to Beti Padhao, and now it’s time for Beti Badhao.” Addressing a packed auditorium of young women, she added, “Our mothers protected and educated us, now it’s our responsibility to help the next generation of girls rise and shine.”

The Chief Minister shared her own student leadership experience, recalling, “DU introduced a common admission form for all colleges in 1996 when I was DUSU president. This culture at DU, where students, teachers, and administrators work together, has made it one of the finest institutions in the country and the world.”

Applauding Indraprastha College’s century-long legacy in promoting women’s education, CM Gupta said, “From education to nation-building, Indraprastha College students have led in every field.”

She highlighted former DU alumna and India’s first woman Chief Minister Sucheta Kriplani, saying, “From Sucheta Kriplani to me standing here today as CM, this is the journey of DU.”

She called on the students to become self-reliant and bold in asserting themselves. “I request all girl students here to pledge to fight for themselves. Tum toh dariya ho, apna hunar jaanti ho, jis aur nikal jaaogi, raste bana logi,” she said,

drawing applause.

Reiterating the Delhi government’s commitment to education, CM Gupta announced that ₹19,291 crore, 19.29 per cent of the total budget has been allocated to the education sector in the “Viksit Delhi Budget 2025”. She said, “Together with students, we will pave the path to a ‘Viksit Delhi’, because the road to national progress runs through the hands of the youth.”

On the environmental front, the Chief Minister planted a sapling and launched a new initiative called ‘Paryavaran Rakshak’, aimed at training citizens in environmental conservation.

She said, “This is the true power of youth, to lead the country forward on the path of development.” The government’s target is to plant 7 million trees this year across Delhi with active participation from schools and social organisations.