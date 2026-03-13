CM Rekha Gupta reviews ‘Summer Action Plan 2026’

New Delhi: The Delhi government has stepped up preparations to tackle the rising demand for water during the summer months, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday reviewing the ‘Summer Action Plan 2026’ aimed at ensuring uninterrupted water supply across the national capital.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said the plan focuses on strengthening supply systems, improving monitoring mechanisms and ensuring swift response to complaints.

The meeting was attended by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and Delhi Jal Board CEO Kaushal Raj Sharma, among other senior officials.

Officials informed the meeting that Delhi, with a population of around 2.5 crore, requires nearly 1,250 million gallons of water per day (MGD) as per standard norms, while the city currently receives about 1,000 MGD. The Summer Action Plan has been designed to manage this gap more efficiently

during peak demand.

Gupta said the government has taken several preventive measures to avoid supply disruptions. “Water demand in the city rises significantly during the summer months, while overall production remains almost the same. Keeping this in mind, the government has prepared the ‘Summer Action Plan-2026’ to ensure adequate water supply across

Delhi,” she said.

Under the plan, maximum production will be ensured at water treatment plants, while underground and surface reservoirs have been cleaned and pumping stations repaired. Pipeline leakages are also being monitored and fixed.

To address shortages in some areas, the tanker system has been strengthened. The Delhi Jal Board has deployed 168 departmental tankers and 819 hired tankers, with plans to hire around 200 additional tankers if required.

Gupta said tanker operations will now be monitored digitally. “Water supply to be monitored through GPS and mobile app; strict watch will be kept to curb leakages,” she said.

The chief minister added that grievance redressal systems have also been strengthened. “A 24×7 helpline and 28 emergency centres have been set up to ensure water reaches every household,” she said.

Authorities are also increasing water quality monitoring, with around 1,600–1,700 samples being tested daily across treatment plants and zonal laboratories.