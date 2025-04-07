CM Rekha Gupta reviews civic services

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting with District Magistrates (DMs) of all 11 revenue districts to assess administrative efficiency, address civic issues, and streamline public service delivery across the city.

In the meeting, CM Gupta emphasized strengthening transparency and responsiveness in governance. “Today’s review meeting with all the DMs was highly significant. We discussed in detail the status of civic services, progress of e-district services, grievance redressal mechanisms, land record digitization, and disaster preparedness,” she said.

To enhance public interaction, she announced that each district will now host weekly grievance redressal sessions. “Every district must organize at least one Jansamvad camp every week to ensure timely and effective resolution of citizens’ concerns,” said CM Gupta. Reiterating her government’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption, the Chief Minister issued stern warnings on irregularities in EWS certification. “Strict action will be taken on irregularities in EWS certification,” she asserted.

A major highlight of the meeting was the announcement of a new initiative to simplify property registration. “Delhi will soon implement paperless and faceless property registration, eliminating the need for citizens to visit government offices repeatedly,” she declared. The new system aims to reduce paperwork and curb the role of middlemen. She added, “The government will release a list of non-saleable properties to prevent fraud in property transactions.”

CM Gupta directed DMs to regularly inspect slum areas to ensure the availability of essential services and to submit development progress reports within 15 days. She also instructed officials to continue the drive to remove unauthorised banners and posters. “Action will be taken under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act,” she said. In a move to bolster administrative capacity, she announced the appointment of more technical staff in DM offices. “Technical posts will be increased in DM offices, Patwaris and Surveyors will be appointed,” she said.

CM Gupta urged officials to prioritise daily civic issues such as waterlogging, cleanliness, traffic congestion, and encroachments. She reaffirmed her government’s commitment to grassroots governance, promising improved resources and personnel for better service delivery.