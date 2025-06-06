CM Rekha Gupta receives death threat

NEW DELHI: A death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was made on the emergency helpline in Ghaziabad, prompting police to launch a probe to trace the caller, officials said on Friday.

Police have so far not been able to identify the person who made the threat call on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. According to officials, a call was received on the Dial 112 emergency helpline. “Responding to the alarming information, we informed the Delhi Police Control Room about the call,” ACP Ritesh Tripathi said.