CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to courage and sacrifice of Sahibzadas

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday paid homage to the Sahibzadas of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, on the occasion of ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, saying their unparalleled courage, unwavering faith and supreme sacrifice continue to inspire generations.

Gupta participated in a commemorative programme at Thyagaraj Stadium, where she said ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ was not merely a day of remembrance but a collective resolve to instil the values of courage, self-respect, patriotism and moral strength among the youngsters.

A special booklet on the Sahibzadas and a commemorative postal cover, released in collaboration with the Department of Posts, were unveiled on the occasion, a statement said.

Cultural programmes marked the event, including ‘Gatka’ performances by students, a 270-degree projection on ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, screening of student-created reels and patriotic renditions by the Shillong Chamber Choir, it added.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that the Sahibzadas displayed extraordinary bravery and devotion to ‘dharma’ at an age when children are usually engaged in play, choosing sacrifice over submission to oppression. The chief minister said that their contribution had not received due recognition for a long time and said the declaration of December 26 as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would help the younger generation connect with their true heroes.