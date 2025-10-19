CM Rekha Gupta & Parvesh Verma should drink Yamuna’s Water at Kalindi Kunj to see for themselves how “clean” Yamuna really is: Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back at Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s claims that pollution in the Yamuna has been eliminated, calling them a “blatant lie meant to mislead the public.” Challenging the CM and Minister Parvesh Verma, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “If Rekha Gupta and Pravesh Verma drink just one litre of water from Kalindi Kunj, they will immediately realise how clean the Yamuna really is.”

The AAP Delhi Unit Chief added that the government is merely spraying defoaming agents to reduce visible foam, not actual pollution. “Spraying chemicals only lessens the froth, not the contamination — the CM should do some reading before making such claims,” he remarked, pointing out that the BJP government is doing nothing substantive.

During a media interaction on Sunday, senior AAP leader and Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the formation of foam in the Yamuna River is inevitable since the BJP government has done nothing to prevent it. “The BJP government has neither signed any agreement with Haryana nor stopped the drain coming from Najafgarh. Since Delhi is now under a BJP government, it is impossible that foam will not form in the Yamuna,” he said.

The AAP Delhi Unit Chief added that while the government can certainly spray anti-foaming agents to reduce the visible foam, the Rekha Gupta government is spraying the same defoaming chemical that Arvind Kejriwal’s government used. “At that time, Parvesh Verma had called it ‘poison’ and claimed people would die because of it. Now, the very same chemical is being sprayed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which comes under Parvesh Verma’s department. And the BJP is claiming they’ve ended pollution. Don’t lie—just admit that you’re doing exactly what Arvind Kejriwal did. Back then, you created a drama to stop the AAP government from working, but now no one is stopping you,” he stated.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said the matter should be made clear instead of resorting to falsehoods. “What’s the point of lying? If CM Rekha Gupta claims that the Yamuna has been cleaned, then come with me and drink a litre of its water. Bring your minister Parvesh Verma along too. If Rekha Gupta drinks Yamuna’s water, I will accept that it has truly been cleaned,” he said.