CM Rekha Gupta offers ‘Arghya’ to rising Sun

New Delhi: The Yamuna riverfront turned into a vibrant canvas of devotion on Tuesday morning as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined thousands of devotees at Haathi Ghat to offer ‘Arghya’ to the rising Sun during Chhath Puja.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister took part in a post-festival cleanliness drive at Vasudev Ghat, reinforcing the Delhi government’s

commitment to keeping the city clean after every major celebration.

Speaking at the Yamuna ghat, the Chief Minister said, “This is not merely a religious observance but a symbol of a New Delhi that stands at the intersection of culture and cleanliness, reverence and service.” She described the festival as a moment that united the entire city in faith, discipline, and devotion. “As devout mothers and sisters offered Arghya at the sacred ghats, it seemed as if the entire city was bathed in the light of faith,” she said. Gupta praised the people of Purvanchal for their deep cultural roots and said their joy and devotion were the “truest measure” of her government’s success. “The smiles on the faces of brothers and sisters from Purvanchal are the greatest blessings for me,” she added. Devotees at the site appreciated the arrangements, noting the improved condition of the Yamuna and enhanced facilities at the ghats, including better lighting, safety measures, and clean surroundings. The Chief Minister said the grandeur of this year’s Chhath celebrations had become “a subject of admiration across the country.”

Later, at Vasudev Ghat near Kashmiri Gate, the Chief Minister personally joined sanitation workers in cleaning the riverfront. “Our government has launched cleanliness campaigns after every major festival,” she said.

“Every celebration is truly complete only when its surroundings remain clean and beautiful afterwards.”

Gupta said the drive was part of a continuous effort to maintain hygiene across the capital. “Cleanliness is not a one-day event but a continuous effort that must go on 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” she emphasised.