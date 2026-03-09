CM Rekha Gupta leads Women’s Day ‘Shakti Walk’ at Kartavya Path

New Delhi: A vibrant display of women’s strength and leadership marked the celebration of International Women’s Day in the national capital on Sunday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined nearly 3,000 women for the ‘Shakti Walk – #SheLeadsBharat’ at Kartavya Path. The event, organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, celebrated the leadership, resilience and contributions of women across sectors.

The walk began at India Gate and concluded at Vijay Chowk, covering a distance of nearly two kilometres. Alongside the Chief Minister, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi and Union Ministers of State Anupriya Patel and Savitri Thakur also participated in the event.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta described the initiative as a tribute to women’s leadership and achievements. “This initiative is an inspiring effort dedicated to honouring women, their leadership and their contributions to society,” she said.

Highlighting the changing role of women in modern India, the Chief Minister said, “Women are not only the foundation of families and society but are also emerging as strong partners in nation-building.” She added that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, women are increasingly occupying leadership positions and excelling in fields such as science, administration, entrepreneurship, education, sports and defence. Calling the event a symbol of collective commitment, Gupta said, “The ‘Shakti Walk’ is not merely an event but a collective pledge to honour and empower women.” She added that women’s “strength, sensitivity and leadership are capable of guiding society towards a new direction.”

She further emphasised that empowering women is key to national progress. “When women are empowered through access to education, healthcare, employment and leadership opportunities, the progress of both society and the nation is ensured,” she said. The event saw women from armed forces, police, healthcare, sports and government sectors participate, along with Anganwadi and ASHA workers. The programme featured themed installations, a cultural performance at India Gate and concluded with medals for participants.