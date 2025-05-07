CM Rekha Gupta leads clean-up drive at Hanuman temple in CP

New Delhi: In a day packed with civic engagement and governance reform, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday spearheaded a multi-faceted campaign highlighting cleanliness, women’s justice, and legal modernisation. The Chief Minister began her day at the iconic Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, launching the 20-day ‘My NDMC, Keep It Clean’ drive, an initiative focused on civic awareness and public hygiene.

The campaign, led by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), aims to mobilise residents and institutions to maintain cleaner streets and public spaces. NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal joined CM Gupta in encouraging citizens to actively participate. “Clean surroundings are everyone’s responsibility. Let’s not wait for someone else to act,” said Gupta, as she interacted with volunteers and locals.

Alongside the cleanliness initiative, Gupta turned her attention to social justice, visiting a special legal assistance camp organized by the National Commission for Women (NCW). The five-day camp is addressing a backlog of unresolved complaints from women across Delhi. Lauding the NCW’s swift action, the Chief Minister noted, “This is a much-needed step to provide relief to women who’ve been waiting for justice. The Women’s Commission’s presence here ensures that these cases are not left unheard.” Gupta also hinted at the formation of a dedicated Women’s Commission in Delhi, a move she believes will give

greater institutional strength to address women’s grievances. “Every distressed woman deserves justice. We are taking urgent steps to ensure timely interventions,” she added.

Capping the day’s agenda, CM Gupta reflected on the recent rollout of the MedLEaPR platform, Medico-Legal Examination and Postmortem Reporting, which she had launched earlier at the Secretariat. Tied closely to India’s newly enacted criminal laws, the initiative seeks to digitise and streamline forensic reporting, aiming for faster, tamper-proof delivery of medico-legal documentation. “This platform will play a critical role in upholding transparency and efficiency in the criminal justice system,” Gupta emphasised.