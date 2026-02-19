CM Rekha Gupta launches water projects worth over ₹2,100 crore

New Delhi: In a major infrastructure push aimed at overhauling Delhi’s water and sewer network, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday launched and laid foundation stones for projects worth over Rs.2,100 crore, promising permanent solutions to long-pending civic issues. The large-scale Delhi Jal Board (DJB) initiatives were unveiled at Ramlila Maidan in Todapur, West Delhi.



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said her government is focused on execution, not announcements. “We do not merely make announcements but ensure the timely completion of projects,” she asserted, directing officials to adhere to strict timelines and quality standards.

She emphasised that an improved water management system is critical for achieving the goal of a “Viksit Delhi.”

Gupta said ensuring clean drinking water and a modern sewerage system remains among the government’s top priorities. “Areas facing water and sewer problems for many years are now receiving permanent solutions,” she said, adding that the projects would significantly enhance water supply capacity and sewage treatment infrastructure.

A key focus of the initiative is boosting sewage treatment capacity to prevent untreated wastewater from flowing into the Yamuna.

Upon completion, multiple Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) will see capacity expansion, including Nilothi–1 (from 40 to 60 MGD) and Pappankalan Phase–I (from 20 to 30 MGD). Pipeline replacement works in Haiderpur and major water supply upgrades in the Chandrawal WTP area were also launched.

“The government is working in mission mode to ensure clean water reaches every household and modern sewer networks are available in every locality,” the Chief Minister said, adding that a robust water and sewer system is essential to make Delhi a “world-class capital.”

Delhi Water Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh said the capital is entering “a new phase of development.” He remarked, “This is not merely the announcement of projects but the laying of a strong foundation for a ‘Viksit Delhi’ in line with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.” He added that the government’s goal is “to make essential services such as water supply and sewerage modern, robust, more efficient and fully aligned with the needs of the people.”

In a significant relief measure, the Chief Minister announced the extension of the Amnesty Scheme till August, now including commercial consumers. Over 3.52 lakh consumers have benefited so far, with penalties and surcharges waived. She also declared a 100 per cent waiver of late payment surcharge for commercial and non-domestic consumers, a move expected to boost DJB revenue while easing financial burdens.

Officials said the combined projects will strengthen supply networks, expand sewer connections and accelerate efforts to clean the Yamuna.