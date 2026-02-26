CM Rekha Gupta launches underground cabling project to transform Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated several new projects in the capital aimed at preserving its historic heritage while strengthening Delhi’s power infrastructure. The Chief Minister launched the project to place overhead electricity cables underground in the Chandni Chowk area. This will enhance the locality’s visual appeal and improve the safety and reliability of power supply.

In addition, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a 66/11 kV GIS grid sub-station at Mandoli and four Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects at Shivalik, Dwarka and Goyla Khurd. She stated that the Delhi Government is committed to advancing development while safeguarding heritage, ensuring that modern and efficient facilities are provided across the capital. South Delhi MP Shri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Cabinet Minister Shri Ashish Sood, Councillor Suman Gupta and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Underground Cabling Project in Chandni Chowk

To remove dangling overhead wires across 28 historic streets and lanes of Chandni Chowk, the Delhi Government and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have initiated a major project. At an estimated cost of approximately ₹159.75 crore, around 52.5 kilometres of overhead power lines will be laid underground. The project includes installation of 500 new feeder pillars, decorative street lighting poles, and the use of modern ‘digital twin’ technology for monitoring.

The work will be carried out in phases during night hours to minimise disruption to daily life and traffic movement. Around 10,000 consumers will directly benefit. The initiative is expected to reduce fire hazards and weather-related power disruptions, enhance safety, improve supply reliability and significantly beautify the historic precinct.

The Chief Minister observed that Chandni Chowk is not merely a marketplace but a living symbol of India’s cultural, historical and commercial heritage. For years, overhead wiring had not only marred its appearance but also posed safety risks. Through this project, the area will become safer, more organised and aesthetically refined. She described it as not just a power infrastructure upgrade, but a landmark step towards heritage conservation and smart infrastructure development.

She further stated that while an earlier assurance of ₹100 crore had been made for development works in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, the allocation could now rise to ₹1,000 crore based on emerging needs. Redevelopment of 28 roads has already commenced under the current phase. The Chief Minister reiterated her commitment to the comprehensive development of Old Delhi. She noted that she has retained charge of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Board to ensure effective resolution of issues related to roads, parking, encroachments, public conveniences and other civic amenities. The objective is to transform this historic area into a well-planned, tourism-friendly and commercially vibrant zone equipped with modern infrastructure.

Mandoli Grid: Relief from Voltage Issues in North-East Delhi

A 66/11 kV GIS grid sub-station is being constructed at Mandoli with a capacity of 63 MVA. The project involves an investment of approximately ₹55.5 crore and is targeted for completion within 18 months. Around 1.5 lakh consumers are expected to benefit.

Residents of Mandoli, Harsh Vihar, Bank Colony and adjoining areas will receive more stable and reliable electricity supply. Key institutions such as Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Mandoli Jail and the DTC EV bus depot will also receive assured power. The commissioning of the grid will significantly reduce voltage fluctuations and frequent outages.

BESS Projects: A New Step in Energy Storage

In view of rising electricity demand during the summer months, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation for four new BESS projects under BRPL. These projects will add a total capacity of 55.5 MW / 111 MWh, benefiting approximately 2.22 lakh consumers.

Beneficiaries include around 50,000 consumers in Shivalik; 1,28,000 in Dwarka (G-5); 16,000 in Dwarka (G-7); and 28,000 in Goyla Khurd. All projects are targeted for commissioning before March 2027. These battery systems will help reduce peak-hour load shedding, improve voltage stability and strengthen the grid. The technology is environmentally sustainable and supports clean energy transition.

The Chief Minister stated that these modern energy initiatives will ensure uninterrupted, high-quality and future-ready power supply to lakhs of households. They will not only address current requirements but also prepare Delhi for rising demand in the coming years. She described the projects as a significant step towards a clean, smart and sustainable energy ecosystem.

Energy Minister Shri Ashish Sood remarked that the programme symbolises public trust and marks a forward-looking transformation of Delhi’s power sector. He stated that under a ₹436 crore plan, overhead wiring is being placed underground in Chandni Chowk and several other areas. The Mandoli 66/11 kV GIS Grid Sub-Station will benefit 1.5 lakh consumers.

He further highlighted that the 20 MW BESS project at Kilokri is the country’s first commercial standalone project of its kind. With four additional BESS projects adding 55 MW of storage capacity, peak-hour supply will remain stable.

He informed that projects worth ₹3,000 crore pending under DTL have been approved, and a ₹17,000 crore power infrastructure roadmap has been prepared for the next three years. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s power system is being strengthened to meet future demands.