CM Rekha Gupta launches song

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched a song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, which is on September 17.

The song, “Namo Pragati Dilli — Baal Swar Se Rashtra Swar Tak,” has been prepared by the Education department to celebrate Modi’s 75th birthday. It has students singing in 21 different languages.

Gupta told reporters, “For years, PM Modi has worked for Delhi like a lifeline.

Despite this, the previous governments have continuously criticised him and used inappropriate language. Today, our government expresses its heartfelt gratitude to him.”

She also thanked school students for wishing him, and said she would send the cards made by them the same day so that the Prime Minister receives them on Wednesday.

“I promise to send your cards today itself so that he gets them tomorrow...He will like the way you have wished him in multiple languages in this song,” Gupta said.