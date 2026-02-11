CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana’, expands Ladli Scheme to support girls from birth to higher education

New Delhi: To ensure financial security and educational continuity for girls from economically weaker families, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced the launch of the ‘Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana’, upgrading and restructuring the Ladli Scheme of 2008 after over a decade and a half.

Announcing the scheme, Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta said that the initiative aims to ensure that no girl child in Delhi is forced to discontinue her education due to financial constraints, while creating a long-term savings corpus that matures as she completes key educational milestones.

Under the new scheme, the government will provide financial assistance of up to ₹56,000 per beneficiary, deposited in phased installments linked to education and age-related milestones, beginning from birth and continuing through graduation or diploma-level studies. The accumulated amount, invested through a structured financial instrument, will grow over time and be released directly into the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-linked bank account on maturity.

“This is one of the schemes of our government that is very close to my heart. It shows our commitment towards ensuring that every girl, every daughter of Delhi gets an opportunity to reach her full potential. This is our investment in the future of our girls and, therefore, the future of our country that lies in their able hands. As the girls cross educational milestones, we will deposit upto ₹56,000 directly in their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, which on maturity will increase to over ₹1 lakh along with interest,” said Smt. Rekha Gupta.

She noted that when the present government assumed office, it was found that a very large number of maturity accounts had remained unclaimed.

“More than 1.86 lakh maturity accounts were lying unclaimed, which means that the money meant for our daughters did not reach them on time,” the Chief Minister said.

Addressing this long-pending issue, the Chief Minister stated that the Delhi Government has taken focused action to ensure that these funds reach their rightful beneficiaries.

“Earlier in 2025, 30,000 such beneficiaries were identified and an amount of ₹90 crore whose fund was lying unclaimed so far has already been disbursed to them. Now we have further identified another 41,000 beneficiaries and an amount of ₹100 crore will be released shortly to them,” she said.

“In total, ₹190 crore, which rightfully belongs to these girls, is being ensured and delivered to them,” the Chief Minister added.

She further announced that to reflect its strengthened vision and long-term impact, the scheme will now be known as the “LakhpatiBitiya Yojana.”

The Chief Minister reiterated that the Government remains fully committed to protecting the rights, dignity, and future of every girl child in Delhi, and that no beneficiary will be allowed to remain deprived of her rightful entitlement.

Coverage widened

The eligibility conditions under the Delhi LakhpatiBitiya Yojana have been slightly modified from the earlier Ladli Scheme. The scheme is applicable to girls born in Delhi, whose families have been residing in the city for at least three years, with an annual family income not exceeding ₹1.20 lakh. Benefits are limited to two surviving girl children per family. Girls may be registered under the scheme within one year of birth, or at later stages of admission to Class I, VI, IX, XI, or upon admission to a recognised graduation or diploma course.

Importantly, in addition to the provisions under Ladli scheme, the LakhpatiBitiya scheme also covers girls pursuing graduation or professional diploma courses in government-recognised institutions anywhere in India, including universities and colleges affiliated with the UGC or other statutory bodies. Many conditions in respect of girls residing in child care institutions under government protection have been relaxed, ensuring inclusion of vulnerable beneficiaries.

Phased financial support tied to education

As per the scheme framework, the government will deposit the assistance amount in instalments at critical stages:

₹11,000 at the birth of the girl child

₹5,000 on admission to Class I

₹5,000 on admission to Class VI

₹5,000 on admission to Class IX

₹5,000 on passing Class X

₹5,000 on admission to Class XII

Another ₹20,000 will be credited to the accounts of beneficiaries in phases in completion of diploma or graduation.

The amount deposited in the name of the beneficiary will accrue interest over time, forming a substantial maturity value.

Maturity and safeguards

The maturity amount may be claimed once the beneficiary has either passed Class XII and attained 18 years of age, or completed graduation/diploma and attained 21 years of age. Unclaimed amounts will be forfeited and credited back to the government.

In cases where beneficiaries fail to meet prescribed educational milestones, such as not passing Class XII by the age of 21, the deposited amount, along with accrued interest, will be withdrawn and credited back to the government, with no further claims admissible.

Transparent and digital process

The Chief Minister said that the entire process, from application to payment, will be fully online and transparent, eliminating the need for beneficiaries to visit government offices.

“This scheme sends a clear message that the Delhi government sees its daughters not as a burden, but as a strength of society and the nation,” she said.

The Delhi LakhpatiBitiya Yojana, the CM said, is designed to combine social security with education-linked incentives, reinforcing the state’s long-term commitment to gender equity, financial inclusion and human capital development.