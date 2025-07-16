CM Rekha Gupta lauds student innovation at Youngpreneur Summit

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspired budding innovators at the Youngpreneur Summit 2025, an event dedicated to nurturing student-led startups and entrepreneurial spirit. Organized by the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE), the summit brought together young minds from across the city who are already making waves in the startup ecosystem.

The CM felicitated several student entrepreneurs for their outstanding contributions and praised their creativity, determination, and forward-looking mindset. “Today’s youth are not only sharp thinkers but also visionaries,” she said, noting that their innovative pursuits are shaping a new India driven by ideas and impact.

“Students today are progressing with greater clarity and purpose than ever before. Their startups are not just business ventures, they are ideas that will shape India’s future,” she added.

Echoing the summit’s theme, “Made in Mind, Built in Bharat”, CM Rekha Gupta said it perfectly captured the spirit of a resurgent India. “A country once underestimated on the world stage is now leading with innovation, heritage, and pride. Our youth are at the heart of this transformation,” she noted.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of such platforms in guiding young entrepreneurs and connecting them to resources and mentors. “When Indian students gain recognition for their ideas globally, it shows that we must continue investing in their growth. This summit is an ideal step in that direction.” Concluding her address, CM Gupta urged every young citizen to carry forward the spirit of nation-first thinking. “When every youth says, My nation comes first that’s when real progress happens,” she said. She described her experience at the event as “deeply memorable” and thanked the students for their infectious energy and warm reception.