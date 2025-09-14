CM Rekha Gupta lauds Arya Samaj’s historic contribution

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday praised the Arya Samaj for its “historic and inspirational” role in society and nation-building, while describing Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati as a guiding light who championed truth, harmony, and women’s empowerment.

Participating in a series of Arya Samaj programmes across the capital, including the 47th Foundation Day of Central Arya Yuvak Parishad in Defence Colony and the annual festival at Arya Samaj Ved Mandir, Pitampura, the Chief Minister underlined

the organisation’s lasting impact on social reform and national progress.

“The contribution of Arya Samaj to society and nation-building has been both historic and inspirational,” Gupta said, adding, “Maharishi Dayanand ji showed us the

path of truth, harmony and values, and his contribution to women’s empowerment has been invaluable.”

Reflecting on her own journey, the Chief Minister remarked, “It was due to the great efforts of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati ji that daughters received opportunities to progress, and that is why I myself was able to become Chief Minister.”

She urged people to draw strength from Vedic values, saying such events “ignite the flame of service, morality and unity in society.”

Gupta also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting, “He is not merely a politician but like a saint, who has not taken a single day’s leave in his 26–27 years of public life, dedicating himself tirelessly to the nation’s welfare.”

Marking the 150th birth anniversary year of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, the Chief Minister called it “a year of inspiration for both society and the nation,” and appealed to the public to advance together on the path of service, unity, and shared responsibility.