CM Rekha Gupta issues directives for respectful maintenance of National Flag

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed all relevant departments to ensure the respectful maintenance of the National Flag and statues of national heroes across the capital. The government has issued a mandate for thorough inspections, repairs, and upkeep at all installation points, with a compliance report to be submitted within 30 days.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of honoring these symbols of India’s history and patriotism. “Our National Flag and Statues of the National Heroes represent our glorious history, struggles, and cultural heritage. Their respectful maintenance is not only our duty but also a source of inspiration and patriotism for future generations,” she stated.

Highlighting past negligence, CM Gupta pointed out that previous administrations had installed flags and statues but failed to ensure their upkeep. “Previous governments installed the National Flag at many points in the city, but they did not pay attention to their maintenance, and at many places, the condition is pathetic. Similarly, the previous government did not pay attention to maintaining the statues of our National Heroes,” she remarked.

Under this directive, authorities will launch a special campaign to inspect the National Flag installations and statues. Areas suffering from neglect, damage, or deterioration will be prioritized for repairs or replacements as necessary. The directive stresses adherence to proper protocols for the dignified handling of the National Flag and the preservation of statues that honor India’s national icons.

Chief Minister Gupta reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of respect for these national symbols. “The objective of the Delhi government is to foster a deep sense of respect for the National Flag and Statues of the National Heroes and to undertake all necessary measures to ensure their maintenance and upkeep,” she stated.

With this initiative, the Delhi government aims to restore and uphold the dignity of national symbols,

ensuring they remain a source of inspiration for future generations.