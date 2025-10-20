CM Rekha Gupta inspects preps for ‘Chhath Mahaparv’ at Vasudev Ghat

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inspected the preparations for the upcoming Chhath Mahaparv at Vasudev Ghat near Kashmiri Gate. Reviewing the ongoing work related to cleanliness, lighting, security, and amenities for devotees, she directed officials to ensure smooth and safe arrangements at all ghats across the capital.

“The Delhi government is fully committed to ensuring that this year’s Chhath festival is celebrated in a grander, safer, and more organised manner than ever before,” the Chief Minister said during the inspection.

Development and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra accompanied her during the visit. The Chief Minister informed that the Yamuna’s water had become “cleaner and clearer than before,” with no trace of foam or pollution. She added that the cleaning and levelling work at the ghats was being carried out round the clock using JCB machines to make the riverbanks ready for the festival.

She also said that ministers, MLAs, and senior officials were “personally supervising preparations on the ground” to ensure that devotees face no inconvenience. “The government is carrying out cleanliness and levelling work at all ghats from Palla to Kalindi Kunj on a war footing,” she added.

Rekha Gupta said that this year’s Chhath Mahaparv would be “special and memorable for the people of Delhi.” Drawing a comparison with the city’s festive season, she remarked, “Just as this year’s Diwali was celebrated in an unprecedented manner, the Chhath festival too will set a new benchmark for grandeur and orderliness in the capital.”

She highlighted that Delhi had already established a new identity through successful celebrations of the Kanwar Yatra, Ramlila, Durga Puja, and Diwali. “The city’s residents will once again experience a transformed Delhi during Chhath Puja, reflecting a confluence of faith, culture, and cleanliness,” she said.

CM directed officials to ensure robust arrangements for sanitation, water supply, traffic management, lighting, medical assistance, and security at all ghats. Emphasising the spirit of the festival, she said, “Chhath is not merely a ritual of worship but a symbol of discipline, devotion, and communal harmony.” She added that under the principle of “Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi,” the government is celebrating every festival with public participation.