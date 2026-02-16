CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates multi-level DDA parking facility

New Delhi: In a major boost to Delhi’s urban infrastructure and traffic decongestion efforts, Hon’ble Lt. Governor, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena along with Hon’ble Chief Minister, Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, on Monday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Multi-Level Car Parking facility and dedicated it to the public at Nehru Place District Centre. Hon’ble MP, South Delhi, Shri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Vice Chairman DDA, Shri. N. Saravana Kumar and other senior officials of DDA were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the Lieutenant Governor’s guidance has always been inspiring for Delhi. She observed that previous governments did not make the required efforts to establish effective coordination with the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor, as a result of which several public welfare projects remained pending for years. In contrast, the Lieutenant Governor personally inspected various sites and consistently monitored projects related to drain cleaning, road construction and infrastructure development. He remained actively engaged in serving the people of Delhi even during periods when governance had faced stagnation.

The Chief Minister further said that under the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor and with the cooperation of the Central Government, the Delhi Government is working in close coordination and delivering tangible results. Through these joint efforts, work is progressing at pace to make Delhi cleaner, better organised and more developed.

Providing details of the multi-level parking facility, Smt. Rekha Gupta informed that the new six-storey modern structure has the capacity to accommodate 650 four-wheelers and 352 two-wheelers at a time. On a rotation basis, it is expected to facilitate parking for approximately 2,000 vehicles daily. She described it as a significant step in view of Delhi’s growing needs. She added that a comprehensive plan is being prepared to develop parks or parking facilities on available DDA land in areas facing acute parking shortages.

The Chief Minister also noted that earlier, an automatic multi-level puzzle parking facility in Punjabi Bagh and a modern automatic shuttle parking facility in Greater Kailash had been inaugurated, while several parking projects proposed during previous governments remained pending in files. She stated that accelerating stalled development works in Delhi is a result of the united mandate of the people. Expressing gratitude for the Lieutenant Governor’s guidance, she said that his contribution has been significant in the achievements secured during the Government’s first year in office.