CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates modern ICU, Endoscopy Suite and Stress Management Programme at GTB Hospital

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta on Saturday took several significant steps towards strengthening the Capital’s healthcare infrastructure. She inaugurated a new 10-bed Medical ICU ward at Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, launched a modern GI HD Video Endoscopy Suite, and introduced an Integrated AYUSH Stress Management Programme.

In the same sequence of initiatives, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art OPD building at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). The construction of this new OPD facility will ensure more organised, efficient and prompt medical services for the thousands of patients who seek treatment there daily.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that Delhi is witnessing rapid progress across sectors including healthcare, education and trade. She emphasised that the Government is working in mission mode with full seriousness to upgrade health services to world-class standards.

On the occasion, Member of Parliament from North-East Delhi Shri Manoj Tiwari, Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh, Shahdara MLA Shri Sanjay Goel, and senior officials of the Health Department were also present.

The Chief Minister noted that the newly inaugurated Medical ICU at GTB Hospital is equipped with advanced machines and upgraded facilities, ensuring timely and high-quality treatment for critically ill patients. The GI HD Video Endoscopy Suite will enable more accurate and faster diagnosis of gastrointestinal and digestive disorders, facilitating early detection and timely treatment.

She commended the hospital administration and doctors, observing that optimal utilisation of available resources in government hospitals can save thousands of lives.

Highlighting the growing challenge of stress in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, she remarked that it has become a silent epidemic affecting students, working professionals, the elderly and others alike. In view of this, the Delhi Government has decided to operationalise Integrated AYUSH Stress Management OPDs at Ayurvedic & Unani Tibbia College, Nehru Homoeopathic Medical College, Dr B.R. Sur Homoeopathic Medical College, Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan, and IHBAS. These centres will focus on mind-body balance through yoga, lifestyle counselling and digital detox interventions.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta further stated that efforts would be made to strengthen the nearly 1,500-bed capacity of GTB Hospital by expediting the construction of the rear building, which had remained incomplete under the previous government. She expressed confidence that these new facilities would provide improved, timely and quality healthcare to lakhs of residents from East Delhi and the wider NCR region, further empowering Delhi’s healthcare system.

Referring to IHBAS as a leading centre for mental healthcare in the country and North India, the Chief Minister said that the need for a modern OPD building had long been felt in view of the steadily rising patient load. The new building will reduce waiting times and streamline consultation, diagnostics and treatment processes. She expressed confidence that the new OPD facility would significantly enhance IHBAS’s operational capacity and accelerate the delivery of mental health services, benefitting lakhs of people across Delhi and the NCR.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh described the day as highly significant for the Capital’s health sector. He said that the foundation stone of the IHBAS OPD building marks the Government’s firm commitment to providing accessible, modern and high-quality healthcare services to citizens. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, the Government remains dedicated to transforming Delhi’s healthcare system into a national model. “The health of Delhi’s citizens is our responsibility. I urge all doctors and healthcare workers to continue serving with the same dedication; the Delhi Government stands firmly with you,” he said.