CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Indian Pickleball League

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Monday, marking the formal launch of what is being described as a major platform for one of the country’s fastest-growing sports. The league, organised by the Times Group, aims to introduce pickleball to a wider audience and nurture emerging talent.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister said the new league represents more than a competitive event, it is an effort to broaden India’s sporting landscape. She noted that initiatives like the IPBL create opportunities for young athletes to be recognised and supported, ultimately strengthening pathways for their growth in professional sports.

She also acknowledged the role of the Prime Minister in shaping a renewed sports culture across India, saying his leadership has created an environment where emerging sports receive strong encouragement. This, she said, has resulted in higher participation and enthusiasm among young people, adding vibrancy to the country’s sporting ecosystem.

Gupta announced that the Delhi government plans to integrate pickleball into school activities, youth festivals, and local sports programmes so that the game becomes accessible and engaging for students. She expressed confidence that the IPBL would inspire new players and help the sport gain national popularity. The Chief Minister also extended her best wishes to participating athletes.

Pickleball, a fast-paced paddle sport blending elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, is played on a badminton-sized court with plastic balls and flat paddles. The sport, invented in 1965 in the United States, has gained rapid international traction in recent years.