CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates CSR projects in Kalkaji

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday inaugurated various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects in Kalkaji, emphasising the role of citizens in preserving the city’s beauty. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, calling it an insightful platform that highlights important national issues.

“Delhi’s beauty is in the hands of the people of Delhi. We often do wall writing, paste posters, etc., but it’s our responsibility to also preserve them. We all can make a strong effort towards it,” Gupta said. She thanked Bharat Petroleum for providing CSR funds that contributed to development initiatives in the area.

During the event, Gupta also reflected on the topics covered in the 120th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ which she attended along with Member of Parliament Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Councillor Yogita Singh, Councillor Chandra Prakash, and District President Rajkumar Chautala.

“We listened to PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ He cares about small birds and is concerned about cloth waste. He thinks about every small thing. He thinks about this country,” Gupta remarked, underscoring the Prime Minister’s meticulous attention to various aspects of public welfare.

The Delhi BJP also organised the broadcast of the program at multiple locations across the state. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva attended the event at the party’s state office alongside MP Yogendra Chandolia and several senior party leaders.

Gupta further highlighted how Modi’s address shed light on crucial subjects such as water conservation and the Khelo India initiative.

She noted that such discussions not only spread awareness but also inspire people to take action.

As CSR projects continue to support local development, Gupta reiterated the importance of citizen participation in maintaining public spaces, fostering sustainable initiatives, and aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision for a better India.