CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates a new waiting area at AIIMS

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a newly constructed waiting area at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, as part of a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by the Dhanuka Group. The event also witnessed a ceremonial hawan and pooja, which the Chief Minister attended to mark the formal opening of the facility.

The new waiting space aims to provide relief to patient attendants, who often struggle to find a proper place to rest while waiting outside the hospital. Gupta underlined the importance of such initiatives, saying, “Earlier, attendants had to sit on pavements or roads. This dedicated waiting area will offer them dignity and comfort.” Lauding the efforts of the Dhanuka Group, a major agro-products manufacturer, Gupta stated, “CSR contributions like this not only add to the hospital’s infrastructure but also enhance the overall environment and experience for the patients and their families.”

