CM Rekha Gupta flags off trucks with aid for Punjab flood victims

New Delhi: The Delhi Government on Sunday dispatched relief materials for the flood-affected people of Punjab, with Chief Minister Mrs Rekha Gupta assuring full support to the neighbouring state.

“Not merely relief material, but the affection and support of the people of Delhi,” said CM Rekha Gupta while flagging off the aid trucks. She added, “Delhi stands shoulder to shoulder with Punjab during this flood crisis.” CM said the devastating floods in Punjab have left thousands homeless and displaced. “In these difficult times, the Delhi Government is committed to sharing their pain and extending every possible assistance,” she said. According to her, the relief materials represent “the affection and support of the people of Delhi being sent to their brothers and sisters in Punjab.”

The trucks carry food grains, drinking water, clothes, tarpaulins, medicines, sanitary kits, milk powder for children, and other essential supplies. Gupta noted that the collection and packing were organised “on a war footing so that assistance could reach the affected areas at the earliest.” Along with the supplies, the Delhi Government has also contributed ₹5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. “Delhi is ready to extend all possible support in accordance with the requirements of the Punjab Government,” she said, adding that she had personally spoken with her counterpart in Punjab to assure continued assistance until the situation stabilises.

Gupta also underlined the cultural ties between the two states. “Delhi and Punjab are not merely neighbouring states but are also deeply bound by emotional and cultural ties,” she said. “Punjab is a jewel of the nation, which has always extended support to both the country and

the wider world.”