CM Rekha Gupta flags off 300 new EV buses to boost public transport

New Delhi: In a major push towards clean and future-ready urban transport, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday unveiled a series of transformative mobility initiatives, including the rollout of 300 new electric buses, launch of an inter-state e-bus service, and disbursal of over Rs 24 crore in EV subsidies, marking a significant leap in the Capital’s transition to sustainable transport.

The Chief Minister flagged off the new zero-emission buses from the Indraprastha Bus Depot, taking Delhi’s total fleet strength beyond 6,100 buses. Equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking and accessibility features for persons with disabilities, the buses

are part of the government’s larger target of scaling up to 14,000 buses by 2028–29, including 5,000 electric buses in the near term.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said, “Our goal is clean, safe, and future-ready transportation for Delhi,” adding that green mobility will reduce pollution while improving daily commuting. Highlighting financial reforms, she said, “We are clearing the financial liabilities of previous governments; DTC is moving towards financial stability,” noting that systemic gaps and inefficiencies are being addressed through transparency and better resource management.

In a boost to regional connectivity, the government also launched a new inter-state electric bus service between Nanaksar in Delhi and Ghaziabad, covering a 21-km route via Bhajanpura, Loni Road, the UP border, Pasonda, Hindon Airport and Mohan Nagar. The service will initially run three buses on a pilot basis, completing 12 daily trips between 7:15 am and 10:10 pm, with fares capped at Rs 53.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a modern, multi-storey office of the Delhi Transport Corporation, spread across 1,800 square metres. The facility will feature advanced infrastructure, including a conference hall, workstations, energy-efficient design and fire safety systems, while a temporary office will ensure uninterrupted operations during construction.

Further strengthening the EV ecosystem, the government relaunched the EV incentive portal and disbursed over Rs 24.04 crore to 12,877 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Gupta noted that subsidy delays under the previous regime have been resolved through a transparent system ensuring timely payments.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “Under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the leadership of the Chief Minister, development projects are taking shape on the ground,” adding that the initiatives mark significant progress in making Delhi’s transport system modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable.