CM Rekha Gupta flags off 1,111 water tankers equipped with GPS devices

New Delhi: In a major push for transparency in Delhi’s water supply system, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers from DDA

Ground, Burari. The initiative aims to bring real-time monitoring, eliminate tanker mafia influence, and ensure efficient water delivery to areas without piped water.

“This is not just the launch of a tanker service, but the beginning of a new, transparent, and tech-enabled system of water distribution,” said CM Gupta at the ceremony, flanked by Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Manjinder

Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, and Members of Parliament including Manoj Tiwari and

Bansuri Swaraj.

With all tankers now fitted with advanced GPS systems, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will monitor their movements 24x7 through a Central Control Room in Jhandewalan. Citizens will be able to track these tankers, register complaints, and follow up on resolutions using the DJB mobile app. “The common citizen will now be a watchdog in this new transparent system,” Gupta stated.

Highlighting the allocation of ₹9,000 crore in the ‘Viksit Delhi Budget’ for clean water and sanitation, the CM said, “We are committed to delivering clean, safe, and uninterrupted drinking water to every home in the capital.” She also emphasised expanding piped water networks, reducing leakages, and modernising water management systems.

Gupta criticized previous administrations for their negligence. “Due to the apathy of the previous government, Delhi’s water supply had become disorganised, with the tanker mafia tightening its grip over the system,” she said. “That situation shall no longer persist.”

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma echoed the commitment to long-term reform, “Our long-term plan is that every house in Delhi gets water straight from the tap so that the tanker system can be gradually weaned off.” He added, “There was no management system for this earlier. Now it will be completely monitored through an app.”

Sensors will be installed on tankers to verify water unloading and delivery data. “People can track the location of the tankers on their mobile phones like we do on food delivery apps,” Verma said, noting the leap in digital governance.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra took a strong stand against the tanker mafia, stating, “Jad se samaapt kiya jayega; tanker mafia agar hai bhi to wo Delhi chhodkar chala jaaye.” He added, “This government has taken this resolve to get rid of the water issue… There is no scope for corruption by tanker mafia.” Gupta concluded the event by urging public participation. “Every citizen should become part of this mission. Save water, don’t hesitate to report issues, and remember—every drop counts.”

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged the BJP government was “misleading Delhiites” by claiming to have introduced GPS-enabled tankers, a feature that has existed since 2015.