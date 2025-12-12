CM Rekha Gupta Draws a Firm Red Line on Pollution

Delhi has entered a new phase in its long struggle with pollution. What was once governed by advisories and appeals is now defined by enforcement and consequence. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has drawn a clear red line that open defiance of environmental norms will no longer be tolerated, and public health will take precedence over convenience.

Under the new enforcement framework, open burning of garbage, leaves, plastic, rubber, or any form of waste will attract an on-the-spot penalty of ₹5,000.

Authority has been decentralised to ensure immediacy: sanitary inspectors and senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, along with authorised NDMC officers, are empowered to act without delay. Monthly compliance reports to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee will anchor accountability in data, not discretion.

The administration’s resolve extends to long-ignored sources of pollution. The use of coal and firewood in tandoors has been decisively outlawed. Restaurants and eateries must transition to electricity, gas, or other clean fuels—failure will invite penalties, seizure, and legal action. Municipal leadership, from commissioners to chief engineers, has been made directly responsible for implementation.

Roadside dust, another persistent offender, is also under scrutiny. Unauthorised storage or movement of construction material on public land will lead to confiscation and fines, in keeping with Supreme Court and NGT directives.

Enforcement, however, is only one part of the solution. A cleaner Delhi ultimately depends on shared civic responsibility. Citizens are encouraged to avoid open burning, keep construction material covered, and report activities that harm the city’s air. Clean air is not the government’s responsibility alone; it is a collective commitment to the health of our families and the future of our city. The administration has taken a firm step forward—with public cooperation, Delhi can move steadily toward a safer, healthier environment for all.