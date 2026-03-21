CM Rekha Gupta calls on PM Modi, discusses Delhi’s development agenda

New Delhi: Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta paid a courtesy visit to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and received his valuable guidance. During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on Delhi’s overall development, strengthening of infrastructure, and fulfilling people’s aspirations. The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership and special affection for Delhi continue to inspire and energise the government.

She expressed confidence that with the Prime Minister’s guidance and continued support, the government is fully committed to taking Delhi to new heights of progress, prosperity, and good governance. The Chief Minister also conveyed her heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for his time and constant inspiration.