CM Rekha Gupta attends ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’ ceremony at Delhi Secretariat

New Delhi: The Delhi Secretariat witnessed a vibrant cultural moment on Monday as the historic festival Phool Walon Ki Sair was celebrated with a ceremonial event attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and several dignitaries. The occasion was marked by the sound of traditional shehnai music and the presentation of a floral fan by members of Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan, keeping alive a centuries-old tradition associated with the festival.



As part of the ceremony, representatives of the organisation extended a traditional welcome to the Chief Minister and honoured her with the customary floral fan, a symbolic gesture linked to the heritage of the festival. The melodious shehnai performance added a ceremonial ambience to the event, reflecting the spirit of Delhi’s composite culture and communal harmony.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and other dignitaries were also present during the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the deeper cultural significance of the festival. She said, “Phool Walon Ki Sair is far more than just a festival. It represents a remarkable example of Delhi’s shared cultural heritage and the spirit of harmony that defines the city.”

She further added that the tradition reminds people that “unity and brotherhood have always remained central to India’s diverse cultural fabric.”

The Chief Minister also emphasised the Delhi government’s commitment to preserving the capital’s historic traditions. According to her, such cultural celebrations play an important role in connecting younger generations with their roots and strengthening mutual respect within society.

Speaking on the occasion, Kapil Mishra said the festival holds a special place in Delhi’s cultural history. He remarked, “Phool Walon Ki Sair is a historic tradition that conveys a message of harmony, unity and brotherhood while giving the younger generation an opportunity to experience Delhi’s rich cultural heritage.”

The festival Phool Walon Ki Sair 2026 is being organised in the city from March 15 to March 21 and includes a series of cultural, religious and social programmes celebrating Delhi’s diverse traditions.